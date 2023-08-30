Peloton’s All For One Fitness Festival returns for epic 3-day event

Peloton is once again bringing back its All For One fitness festival, the brand’s annual celebration of movement, music and community, for the 3rd year in a row from Sept. 7-9. This year’s All For One festivities include an exciting lineup of artists across rock, pop, country, dance, latin and hip-hop, with a special celebration for Hip-Hop 50, which honors the golden anniversary of the groundbreaking genre. This year’s fitness festival will be bigger than ever before, transforming the Peloton platform into virtual “festival grounds” with programming that reaches 3 continents and 5 countries. All for One will include live Artist Series classes featuring music from Katy Perry, Skrillex, Hozier and Chaka Khan, as well as on-demand classes including The Black Keys, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews Band, Eagles, Ellie Goulding, Gorillaz, LL COOL J, Machine Gun Kelly, Maren Morris, Miguel, Pusha T, Salt-N- Pepa, ZZ Top, Thirty Seconds to Mars — including the premiere of “Stuck” (DJ John Michael Peloton Remix) — and more.

“Over the past few years, All for One has morphed into a one-of-a-kind event – a fitness festival that only Peloton could produce,” said Gwen Bethel Riley, Peloton’s SVP of Music & Content Partnerships. “This year, we’re expanding the experience, introducing Members to the newest names in music with our Listening Party classes and paying homage to Hip-Hop 50, celebrating the hip-hop artists that influenced our culture over the past 50 years.”

Back by popular demand, Peloton’s Listening Party classes will relaunch as part of the event to spotlight festival artists who also represent the sound of a new generation. In these highly curated Instructor-led classes, Members will experience an Instructor’s favorite cuts or lesser known tracks as a fun, multiple-artist discovery session. Listening Party spotlight artists include Betty Who, Kali Uchis, The Kid Laroi, LP Giobbi, Metro Boomin, Rauw Alejandro, RAYE and Rema.

Peloton Celebrates Hip-Hop 50

For those traveling to the Peloton Studios New York to celebrate AFO in-person, the weekend will culminate with an exclusive fireside chat led by Peloton Instructor Adrian Williams with a panel of Hip Hop icons including Monie Love, in honor of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Rock The Bells is a contributing culture partner for the event, and founder LL COOL J is notably featured in this year’s artist lineup.

Create Your Own All For One Experience

You can join in the celebration and fandom at-home, outside, at the gym, on-the-go or wherever you are taking classes. Spanning Cycling, Strength, Lanebreak, Dance Cardio, Yoga and Outdoor Walks, there’s something for every Member. No equipment is required, and all fitness levels are welcome.

You can also build your own fitness festival experience by stacking classes across modalities and music genres. You can create your own daily plan to be sure to take the classes with your favorite artists from the weekend lineup — both live and on demand. Each day, featured artists will be included in a scheduled time slot, and you can move from one “stage” to the next using the Stacked Classes feature.