Atlanta Braves superstar tackled in the outfield by spectators (video)

Ronald Acuña, Jr. is one of the biggest stars in Major League Baseball, as he was reminded at a recent road game. On Aug. 28 at Coor’s Field against the Colorado Rockies, while standing in right field, two fans ran into the area, and one even brought him down to fall in the outfield.

After the Atlanta Braves 14-4 win in which Acuña went 4-for-5 at the plate with a home run and 5 RBIs, he told reporters he believed the fans came up to him asking for pictures. The first fan hugged him before the second fan ran up and pushed him down to the field. Security eventually separated both fans as Acuña’s teammates came to his aid. The fan who tackled him kept jumping as the security guards carried him off the field.

This season, Acuña became the all-time leader for home runs in a season for a player who stole 60 bases, as he currently sits at 29.

The Braves now enter a series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, a matchup of the top two National League MVP candidates in Acuña and Dodgers star Mookie Betts. Atlanta has also seen the debut of right-handed pitcher Darius Vines this week, another Black player on the roster, joining Michael Harris II.