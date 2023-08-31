Boosie declares war against family members with explosive new song (video)

Open warfare has been declared in the increasingly acrimonious relationship between Boosie and his estranged daughter, Tori Hatch, and Hatch’s mother.

Both factions of this public feud have volleyed verbal missiles at each other that have likely caused irreparable damage. Boosie just dropped a scorching new song, “Ungrateful,” off his new album Going Thru Some Thangs in which he proclaims he has cut off his daughter off “for life.”

Boosie also took aim at the mother of Tori Hatch in which he described her as an “Ol’ dirty a– b—-.”

Once the “Ungrateful” song hit the streets, Boosie’s daughter went on the offensive by unloading their long contentious history. Tori Hatch took to her Instagram account, claiming Boosie has “never been there for her mentally,” and renouncing him as a father.

Boosie also admitted on his IG story – perhaps unwisely – that he threatened to blacken her eye “three or four times” with the goal of instilling fear in her. The parenting strategy, however, backfired as he revealed in a post, “guess it ain’t work.”

While announcing that he has removed his his daughter from his will, Boosie uttered more skin-chilling accusations about Tori Hatch’s mother and members of her family, calling her brother a child molester.

“He in hell with Hitler. God don’t like child molesters. Pull up his record, it’ll show it,” he said, adding that the deceased man is not the mother’s “real brother.”