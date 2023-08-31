Tiffany Haddish said her late dog could smell STDs on her dates

Quirksome and eccentric are descriptions that have long been attached to comedic actor Tiffany Haddish.

The 43-year-old Girls Trip star claimed to socialite Paris Hilton on her podcast that her late pooch Dreamer was not a drug-sniffing dog, but an STD-sniffing pooch. She claimed Dreamer could detect when her dates had sexually transmitted diseases.

“I believe she came to me to just let me know who has an STD,” Haddish told Hilton, per People magazine. “She let me know what dudes to deal with, and what dudes not to deal with.”

Hilton asked Haddish to elaborate on how Dreamer could discern that her new man had a “special gift” that she did not need to receive.

“If a dude came in the house she would walk up to him immediately,” Haddish said. “Greet them, she’d smile—like, she???s a blue-nosed pit bull so she has this big ol’ smile—and then she’d instantly smell their genitals.”

As with most dogs, her pit bull would also smell these men’s butts and then return to Haddish and give off behavioral indicators. “If she … just sat there and just like, kind of smiled, it’s all good.”

According to the “Night School” actress, if something was awry with the man, the dog would immediately start sneezing.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, he’s sick,’” Haddish says. “I would say something. I would be like, ‘When’s the last time you got a check-up? When’s the last time you went to the doctor?’ And they would be like, ‘What?’”

The sneezing would be the indicator for Haddish to tell the man to go get a check-up if they were going to take their relationship further, as in romantic relations.

Haddish went on to say her dog Dreamer was never wrong when she sneezed at a man. In fact, Haddish said the man would go away and find out that, indeed, he had contracted an STD.

“She knew,” Haddish said. “She could smell it. She was an STD-sniffing dog.”