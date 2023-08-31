Wells Fargo supports 6 HBCU football classics with scholarships and workshops

NEW YORK, NY – This year, Wells Fargo will serve as the official banking sponsor of 6 major football classics between historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). As part of this sponsorship, Wells Fargo will provide a total of $300,000 in scholarships to the competing schools in addition to offering virtual and in‑person financial workshops to equip students, alumni, and the HBCU community with greater access to financial and wealth‑building tools.

“HBCUs nurture the success of our future leaders and create pathways to today’s leading industries such as financial services,” said Gigi Dixon, head of External Engagement for Diverse Segments, Representation, and Inclusion at Wells Fargo. “Wells Fargo has a long history of supporting HBCUs, and this is another example of this work as we celebrate the HBCU legacy and excellence in sports while providing a platform for learning and growth. Investing in the HBCU community now and in the future is critically important to Wells Fargo.”

Wells Fargo will serve as the official banking sponsor for the following games:

Brick City HBCU Kickoff Classic: Hampton University vs. Grambling State University – September 2, 2023

Orange Blossom Classic: Jackson State University vs. Florida A&M University – September 3, 2023

HBCU New York Classic: Morehouse College vs. Albany State University – September 16, 2023

Florida A&M University Homecoming: FAMU vs. Prairie View A&M University – October 28, 2023

Florida Blue Cross Blue Shield Florida Classic: Florida A&M University vs. Bethune‑Cookman University – November 18, 2023

Bayou Classic: Southern University and A&M College vs. Grambling State University – November 25, 2023

“Through the Orange Blossom Classic, we’ve witnessed firsthand the transformative impact that Wells Fargo brings to HBCU communities,” said Kendra Bulluck, Executive Director of the Orange Blossom Classic Committee. “Their commitment to not only football, but also to education and financial empowerment, serves as a testament to their dedication to our students’ success, resonating louder than cheers in the stadium. As the executive director of the Orange Blossom Classic Committee, I’m thrilled to see Wells Fargo’s expanded support across multiple major HBCU football classics, spreading opportunities for growth and learning. Their involvement in our event and others is a game‑changer for our institutions and our future leaders.”

Wells Fargo will host financial workshops that address wealth and investment management, housing and mortgages, supplier diversity, and elder fraud prevention. Workshops are open to all students and HBCU community members looking to advance their financial knowledge or grow their business with Wells Fargo. These efforts are part of Wells Fargo’s broader commitment to making financial education more accessible as The Bank of Doing.

Wells Fargo’s long‑standing support of HBCUs includes the following: