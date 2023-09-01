Nicki Minaj recently dropped her latest single, “Last Time I Saw You,” on Sept. 1, after fans encouraged her to push the record to a closer release date. The legendary rapper shared it was a song that would “save the world.”

The opening beats of the track begin with a percussionist tapping cymbals on a drum set, setting the tone for what’s to come. Next, guitar strings are paired with a slow, steady beat, giving the song a warm, nostalgic sound.

As a versatile music artist, Minaj always wants to explore different music genres.

Ironically, the pop song allegedly surpassed Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” record as the highest debut for a solo female rap song on Apple Music US in 2023.

.@NICKIMINAJ currently holds the record for HIGHEST debut for a solo female rap song on Apple Music US in 2023 with Last Time I Saw You. pic.twitter.com/A7AoT45AHz — Hardwhite (@HARDWHlTE) September 1, 2023

There has been an ongoing debate regarding what is considered a rap song versus a pop song, and both Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat are two female rappers that fall under this conversation.

All in all, there is no doubt that the two artists can rap well with their creative punchlines and theatrical voices.

As Nicki Minaj gears up for her Pink Friday 2 album, fans reminisce on some of her most iconic songs from Pink Friday, such as “Moment 4 Life”, “BedRock”, “Super Bass”, “Did It On’em,” and “Roman’s Revenge.”

As of now, the sequel album will take us down memory lane and give us more songs to cherish as music lovers.