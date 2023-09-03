Melissa Scott says Atlanta Black Pride Weekend added a youth component

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend is going down from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, which will be a celebration of love, unity, and allyship. This year attendees can even expect to see a youth component at the 11th Annual Pure Heat Community Festival. Co-founder Melissa Scott shared why Big Freedia will be honored.

More from Rolling Out

188D2647-B718-4A85-A9F1-B402B4B17541
Entertainment Videos
DragonCon 23 is back with more excitement and sci-fi celebration
Melissa Scott
Diversity Equity and Inclusion Videos
Melissa Scott says Atlanta Black Pride Weekend added a youth component
Kadeem Hardison
Entertainment Videos
Kadeem Hardison elated to discuss 'A Different World' and highlight HBCUs
Nige Sylvester with JPMorganChase employees. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out.)
Education videos
Nigel Sylvester and JPMorgan Chase teach financial literacy to children 
HBCU NY welcomes Jasmine Guy
Entertainment Videos
Jasmine Guy excited to join 'A Different World' cast for HBCU NY celebration
7107AE45-9A00-470A-9F27-2833B8522FE8
Entertainment Videos
Benito Martinez stars in the comedy romance 'With Love'
Reginae Carter
Reality TV Videos
Reginae Carter excited that 'Toya & Reginae' show reveals her in new light
One114_Clips 3_01
Reality TV Videos
Ashley Mitchell of 'The One' explains why she chose herself over a man
371547473_292955573354155_4470270434000639212_n
Relationship Videos
Artist La Truth discusses difficulty co-parenting with an ex-lover
Sir-Darius-Brown-2-960x720
Business Videos
Sir Darius Brown's bow tie company, Beaux & Ties, increases pet adoptions

New from Rolling Out

CocoGauff
Coco Gauff is just 1 of many Black tennis players making waves at US Open
Deion,Sanders,At,The,Vh1,2010,Do,Something,Awards,,Palladium,
Sports A-listers rejoice after Deion Sanders and Colorado get upset win
lori harvey_featured_bang
Lori Harvey says she's in love with Damson Idris for his birthday (photos)
Rihanna
Another of Rihanna's cousins has died (video)
188D2647-B718-4A85-A9F1-B402B4B17541
DragonCon 23 is back with more excitement and sci-fi celebration
Los,Angeles,-,Jul,17:,Deion,Sanders,At,The,Cbs
Watch out: Deion Sanders upsets No. 17 TCU in Colorado coaching debut
Natalie E
Supreme Court ban of affirmative action at universities; DEI leader chimes in
Melissa Scott
Melissa Scott says Atlanta Black Pride Weekend added a youth component
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Of course they added a “youth component “ ,.. LEAVE THESE KIDS ALONE !!! If you want to go against GODS DESIGN then that’s your business !!! But let these kids b kids!!! Raise these kids up the Bible says in the way the should go so when they get old they won’t depart from it ..

0
Reply
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
ENTERTAINMENT
CULTURE
NEWS
BUSINESS
HEALTH
VIDEOS
MORE