Atlanta Black Pride Weekend is going down from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, which will be a celebration of love, unity, and allyship. This year attendees can even expect to see a youth component at the 11th Annual Pure Heat Community Festival. Co-founder Melissa Scott shared why Big Freedia will be honored.
Of course they added a “youth component “ ,.. LEAVE THESE KIDS ALONE !!! If you want to go against GODS DESIGN then that’s your business !!! But let these kids b kids!!! Raise these kids up the Bible says in the way the should go so when they get old they won’t depart from it ..