Travis Barker leaves tour after wife Kourtney Kardashian hospitalized

Travis Barker and his pregnant wife Kourtney Kardashian have been seen leaving a hospital after he and his band postponed their tour for an “urgent family matter.”

Images obtained by the New York Post‘s Page Six column show the Blink-182 drummer, 47, and the reality star, 44, walking out of the Los Angeles-area medical facility and into a black SUV. It said Kardashian looked “somber as she quickly got into the back of the vehicle.”

The sighting comes a day after Barker announced on X he had to axe his band’s European tour due to a family emergency.

His group said in a statement online on Friday, Sept. 2: “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

Hours before the statement, the musician posted pictures of a banner that read: “Together we pray” and of a prayer room at Glasgow airport.

His ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 48, said she was “praying” for the rock star and his wife after she heard the news.

The model, who has kids Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with Barker told photographers on Friday: “I don’t know what’s going on, I just know that our kids are safe and sound – obviously that’s important to me. Obviously, whenever they have to cancel shows, it’s a really big deal. I’m just praying that his immediate family – and the baby and Kourtney and everyone – is safe and OK.”

Barker and Kardashian married in May 2022 and in June this year she announced she was expecting her first child with her husband as he performed with his band — by holding up a sign that read: “Travis I’m pregnant.”

The same month, the pair revealed that they were having a baby boy.

Kardashian also has children Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and 8-year-old Reign, with 40-year-old fellow reality star Scott Disick.