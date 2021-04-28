Willow Smith returns with rock single featuring Travis Barker (video)

Willow Smith has embarked on a new era with her new rock single, “Transparent Soul,” featuring Travis Barker.

The 20-year-old singer and actress — whose parents are Hollywood power couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith — has unleashed her brand new single with the Blink-182 drummer.

Alongside a visual for the track, Willow — who has ditched her famous surname for her music — teased on Instagram: “I am so GRATEFUL and EXCITED to start this new journey ! Let the vibes commence.”

Willow’s new single is her first new material since her 2020 joint album, The Anxiety, with Tyler Cole.

To coincide with the record, the pair were locked in a box for 24 hours as part of an art installation at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, which focused on anxiety.

Willow explained at the time: “We were like, ‘Wouldn’t it be so interesting if we could personify this experience? Starting from being scared and feeling alone and moving to a place of acceptance and joy? We understand this is a very sensitive subject. And, we don’t want to be like, ‘Our experience is the experience.’ This is just us expressing our personal experience with this.”This is not so that people are like, ‘Oooh!’ This is for awareness. The first thing we’re going to be writing on our title wall is something along the lines of: ‘The acceptance of one’s fears is the first step toward understanding.’ So, then you know this is on something real. This is for a real cause.”

The collaborators spent three-hour blocks exploring different anxiety-related emotions, including sadness, paranoia, and compassion and were muted during the performance.

The “Whip My Hair” hitmaker said ahead of the event: “We might grunt or scream — it’s going to be very primal.”

Check out the video for “Transparent Soul” on the next page.