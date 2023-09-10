Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur cooks opposing coach after thrashing (video)

The son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders flamed the opposing coach in the postgame press conference after the Colorado Buffaloes resoundingly vanquished the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Shedeur Sanders, the star quarterback who has thrust himself into the Heisman Trophy race with his spectacular play, went off on the Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule for speaking ill of his father who is also the head coach.

Shadeur Sanders is a carbon copy of his father in that he has kept receipts of folks who were heavily critical of the way Deion Sanders rebuilt the Buffaloes program over the summer after being hired away from HBCU Jackson State University.

“The coach said a lot of things about my pops and about the program, but now, he wants to act nice,” Shedeur Sanders told reporters after the Buffaloes shellacked the Cornhuskers 36-14.

“I don’t respect that because you hated on another man. You shouldn’t do that. It was just, all respect was gone for them and their program. I like playing against their defensive coordinator [Tony White], but the respect level ain’t there because [Rhule] disrespected us first.”

"It was extremely personal… The coach said a lot of things about my Pops, about the program- but now he wanna act nice. I don't respect that." Shedeur Sanders didn't hold back when asked about if the Nebraska rivalry was personal for him and Colorado ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yZfQr2SzX9 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 9, 2023

Shedeur Sanders was just getting revved up:

“I hear other schools [say] they can’t wait for today, the transfer portal, they can’t wait to go out. … I can’t wait to coach my guys, let me tell you that,” Rhule said this offseason. “I’m not thinking about anybody else but this team out here,” Sanders’ son continued.

“If you notice in our videos that we post, and I’m proud to post those, they’re always of us working. They’re never of us talking. [This] program is built on work. It’s not built on hype.”

Shadeur Sanders is one of two players on the Buffaloes who are legitimate Heisman candidates after depositing another superlative game with 393 yards and three touchdowns (two passing, one running). In leading the Buffaloes to a 2-0 record, the son has a total of 903 yards passing on the season.

The Buffaloes look to go 3-0 when their in-stage rivals, the Colorado State Rams, visit Boulder on Saturday.

Listen to the father’s press conference below: