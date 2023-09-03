Sports A-listers rejoice after Deion Sanders and Colorado get upset win

Deion Sanders flipped the entire sports world upside down when his Colorado Buffaloes engineered a shocking victory over last year’s championship finalists, the TCU Horned Frogs, in Prime Time’s major college coaching debut on Saturday.

Sanders’ Buffaloes vanquished the highly touted and No. 17 ranked TCU, 45-42, in a come-from-behind, down-to-the-wire thriller before a massive nationally televised audience. Along the way, members of the team accomplished athletic feats rarely seen before in the history of the Boulder, Colorado, program.

Sanders’ son, Shedeur, quarterbacked the Boulders with a spectacular performance in his debut, throwing for 510 yards, the most in the school’s long history.

Congratulations to Deion Sanders aka Coach Prime on his first victory at Colorado! His son QB Shedeur Sanders showed out breaking the school record for over 500 passing yards! 🔥 The great ones always win! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 2, 2023

Also, four wide receivers caught passes for at least 100 yards apiece from Shedeur Sanders, one of the few times in the annals of college football that has happened.

It cannot be understated that Sanders’ other son, Shilo, led the Buffaloes in tackles for their much-maligned defense.

And perhaps most impressive of all was five-star recruit Travis Hunter, who has already been vaulted out of obscurity and into the Heisman Trophy discussion. He played over 100 snaps on both offense and defense — which seldom happens anymore in the modern era — and compiled mind-numbing stats of 11 catches for 111 yards on offense and had three tackles and one interception on defense.

After scores of haters called Sanders’ methodology brash and abhorrent and predicted his humiliating downfall, Sanders called them all out during a post-game press conference for the ages.

Most of all, legendary athletes across the professional sports world — currently playing and retired — took to social media to heap effusive praise on Sanders’ awe-inspiring spectacle.

It cannot be overstated what Deion Sanders did today. To turn the whole Colorado program around from what it was last season to today beating a team that played in the National Championship last season… It’s one thing to talk about it.

It’s another to actually do it. Wow. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 2, 2023

Shedeur is an absolute DAWG!!! Prime time playmaker!!!! 500yds 4tds Passing in his power 5 debut! With time to go! Wow — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 2, 2023

Crazy to see what Deion and Colorado has done already! 💪🏽💪🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 2, 2023

Deion's kid throwing for 400 yards in his debut. Good lord. Didn't see that coming. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) September 2, 2023