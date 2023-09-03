Sports A-listers rejoice after Deion Sanders and Colorado get upset win

Legends across the the sports universe pay homage to the brash Coach Prime’s superlative debut
Sports A-listers rejoice after Deion Sanders and Colorado get upset win
Deion Sanders at the VH1 2010 Do Something Awards, Palladium, Hollywood, California
(Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / s_bukley)

Deion Sanders flipped the entire sports world upside down when his Colorado Buffaloes engineered a shocking victory over last year’s championship finalists, the TCU Horned Frogs, in Prime Time’s major college coaching debut on Saturday.

Sanders’ Buffaloes vanquished the highly touted and No. 17 ranked TCU, 45-42, in a come-from-behind, down-to-the-wire thriller before a massive nationally televised audience. Along the way, members of the team accomplished athletic feats rarely  seen before in the history of the Boulder, Colorado, program.


Sanders’ son, Shedeur, quarterbacked the Boulders with a spectacular performance in his debut, throwing for 510 yards, the most in the school’s long history.

Also, four wide receivers caught passes for at least 100 yards apiece from Shedeur Sanders, one of the few times in the annals of college football that has happened.


It cannot be understated that Sanders’ other son, Shilo, led the Buffaloes in tackles for their much-maligned defense.

And perhaps most impressive of all was five-star recruit Travis Hunter, who has already been vaulted out of obscurity and into the Heisman Trophy discussion. He played over 100 snaps on both offense and defense — which seldom happens anymore in the modern era — and compiled mind-numbing stats of 11 catches for 111 yards on offense and had three tackles and one interception on defense.

After scores of haters called Sanders’ methodology brash and abhorrent and predicted his humiliating downfall, Sanders called them all out during a post-game press conference for the ages.

Most of all, legendary athletes across the professional sports world — currently playing and retired — took to social media to heap effusive praise on Sanders’ awe-inspiring spectacle.

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
Watch this video
What's new
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
ENTERTAINMENT
CULTURE
NEWS
BUSINESS
HEALTH
VIDEOS
MORE