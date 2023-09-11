Jeezy has been known as being one of Atlanta’s top rappers for a long time, but apparently, he can do more than just spit bars. Of course, the rapper just released his latest book Adversity for Sale, but apparently, he’s been making more money doing other things than his main job.

During an interview with “Forbes New Money,” Jeezy revealed the source of most of the money he makes.

“I would say my business endeavors are the most profitable,” Jeezy said. “I have a steakhouse, spirits company, I’ve built and sold spirits. I don’t know if you know about Avión tequila. Shout-out to my partner Ken Austin. We basically built it up, and sold it to Pernod Ricard, which is probably one of the biggest deals of the year on the low.”

As Jeezy continued, he highlighted his foray into the spirits industry.

“I just acquired Naud Spirits out of Cognac, France. We have cognac, vodka and gin. Defiance Fuel, which is a water [for] athletes,” Jeezy said. “Probably Dr. Pepper or somebody gone [sic] pick us up.

“Ima tell you what they know, ’cause I can’t tell you what they don’t know ’cause I’m still street. My uncle always told me don’t let your right hand know what your left hand doing.”