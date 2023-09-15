New music Friday: Ke$hun, Koryn Hawthorne, Nas, Offset, Drake, SZA, Diddy

The week of Sept. 15 came with plenty of treats for music lovers everywhere. Here are some of the top new releases for the week.

Ke$hun released “Camouflage.”

Koryn Hawthorne released her latest single “Look At God.”

Drake and SZA released “Slime You Out.”

For his 50th birthday, Nas released Magic 3, in another collaboration project with Grammy Award-winning producer Hit-Boy.

Offset released “FAN.” It’s his next single off the upcoming solo album, SET IT OFF, scheduled to be released on Oct. 13. To promote the album, the latest music video features Paige Audrey-Marie Hurd, AMP members Kai Cenat and Fanum. The rapper also announced a fall collection with Denim Tears and Tremaine Emory.

Diddy released his project The Love Album: Off The Grid, which features the likes of Justin Bieber, Jazmine Sullivan, Coco Jones, John Legend, Babyface, H.E.R., Jacquees, Swae Lee, The Weeknd, Summer Walker and Ty Dolla $ign.

Sugarhill Ddot released “Stressed Out.”

Vic Mensa released VICTOR, which features Jay Electronica, Chance The Rapper, G-Eazy, Thundercat, Common, Rapsody, D Smoke and Ty Dolla $ign.

Scar Lip released “No Statements.”

Rod Wave released Nostalgia.

Matt B released “Shayo.”

Goapele released “Purple.”

Anais Chantal released Where Do I Go??

Roy Tosh and Kurtis Hoppie released “Become.”

Von Won and Dr. Eric Thomas released “Why Should I Run.”

Nolly and Omojo released “Good.”

Royal Ezenwa released “MARADONA.”

Cleo Sol released Heaven.

Sango released “Masego’s Interlude,” which features Masego.

Denzel Curry released “SKED,” which features Kenny Mason.