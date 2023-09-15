proclivity

New music Friday: Ke$hun, Koryn Hawthorne, Nas, Offset, Drake, SZA, Diddy

A look at some of the week’s top releases

The week of Sept. 15 came with plenty of treats for music lovers everywhere. Here are some of the top new releases for the week.

Ke$hun released “Camouflage.”


YouTube video

Koryn Hawthorne released her latest single “Look At God.”

YouTube video

Drake and SZA released “Slime You Out.”


YouTube video

For his 50th birthday, Nas released Magic 3, in another collaboration project with Grammy Award-winning producer Hit-Boy.

Offset released “FAN.” It’s his next single off the upcoming solo album, SET IT OFF, scheduled to be released on Oct. 13. To promote the album, the latest music video features Paige Audrey-Marie Hurd, AMP members Kai Cenat and Fanum. The rapper also announced a fall collection with Denim Tears and Tremaine Emory.

YouTube video

Diddy released his project The Love Album: Off The Grid, which features the likes of Justin Bieber, Jazmine Sullivan, Coco Jones, John Legend, Babyface, H.E.R., Jacquees, Swae Lee, The Weeknd, Summer Walker and Ty Dolla $ign.

Sugarhill Ddot released “Stressed Out.”

YouTube video

Vic Mensa released VICTOR, which features Jay Electronica, Chance The Rapper, G-Eazy, Thundercat, Common, Rapsody, D Smoke and Ty Dolla $ign.

Scar Lip released “No Statements.”

YouTube video

Rod Wave released Nostalgia.

Matt B released “Shayo.”

YouTube video

Goapele released “Purple.”

YouTube video

Anais Chantal released Where Do I Go??

Roy Tosh and Kurtis Hoppie released “Become.”

YouTube video

Von Won and Dr. Eric Thomas released “Why Should I Run.”

YouTube video

Nolly and Omojo released “Good.”

YouTube video

Royal Ezenwa released “MARADONA.”

YouTube video

Cleo Sol released Heaven.

Sango released “Masego’s Interlude,” which features Masego.

YouTube video

Denzel Curry released “SKED,” which features Kenny Mason.

YouTube video
