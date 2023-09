Director Cierra ‘Shooter’ Gluadé puts fans on the edge of their seats in episode 203 of Power Force. The show stars Joseph Sikora and a host of others who are ratcheting season 2 up a notch. Glaudé shares about the pivotal episode that sets everything in motion. She also talks about the importance of collaborating with the actors and how they want the characters to be seen. Power Force is now streaming on Starz.