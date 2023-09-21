Jada Pinkett-Smith is under fire again for sharing a special moment with her deceased friend and former classmate Tupac. She posted a video of them both lip-synching “Parents Just Don’t Understand” back when they were both in high school.

Unfortunately, fans did not react in the most heartfelt and understanding manner. Some found the post disrespectful toward her husband Will Smith while others were not shocked.

Jada Pinkett Smith shares video of her and 2pac dancing/lip syncing to Will Smith’s (Fresh Prince) hit single “Parents just don’t understand.” 🤯 pic.twitter.com/nYf8GzCMmk — ProducersHQ (@ProducersHQ) September 20, 2023

As Pinkett-Smith is gearing up for the book tour for her memoir Worthy she shared what made her post the old video.

“Not in a million years would I have dreamed that the Fresh Prince and I would become, um, very acquainted. Not in a million years did I imagine three lives, their fates, would be so intertwined. And, I never would have imagined that this video would become a tangible memory, of the last time Pac and I, were simply kids together.

Pac and I lip-syncing “Parents Just Don’t Understand” by Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince during our junior year in high school. Who would have thought? Here is part of the original video of Pac and I doing a terrible job at lip-syncing “Parents Just Don’t Understand,” Pinkett-Smith shared.

The book and the tour will explain the swirling mound of opinions surrounding the actress and talk show host. Pinkett-Smith shared what people can expect from the memoir and tour.

“On October 17th, I invite you into a journey that understandably many think they already know. The fact that I have, in the last four years, contributed to the creation and perpetuation of falsehoods about myself, in which other untrue narratives were birthed, has surely aided in the misunderstandings that surround me. This fall, with deep humility and respect, I will take back my narrative. My memoir starts at the beginning, offering an unvarnished and revealing account from my challenging upbringing in Baltimore into a controversial life in Hollywood. It’s a harrowing ride of reclaiming my self-worth while unraveling unspoken truths,” Pinkett-Smith posted on her Instagram.

She went on to explain how she hopes her memoir will remind readers of their worthiness no matter where they are in life.

“…My adventures of my youth, meaningful friendships, marriage, motherhood, self-betrayal, and self-reclamation are mere reflections of the adventures so many of us have taken in search of happiness. My hope is that through the exploration of my own tumultuous situations to the rediscovery of deep love, that we are all reminded that no matter where we may be on our journey, we are all worthy,” Pinkett-Smith said.

Fans had opposing thoughts regarding the video she shared on Instagram. Read the reactions below.

The hate train for Jada Pinkett Smith really irks me lol She can’t post her deceased friend ? If her husband don’t care why tf everybody else in an uproar — Kel ⚜️ (@JeneXO_) September 21, 2023

Has Jada Pinkett Smith ever had a nice thing to say about her husband? That man has accomplished way too much for her to still be pining for her ex — The Tragic Octocoon (@COONnificent) September 21, 2023