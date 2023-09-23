There’s always a great debate in the NBA world, and the most recent one involved money and championships. Former NBA player Stephen Jackson was at the epicenter of this controversy as he made a video discussing the topic.

“I’m tired of seeing this s— on Instagram coming from basketball players. That’s why a lot of y’all losers,” Jackson said. “If you ain’t come from nothing, then you understand why people say they’d rather $50 million and a championship because I care about being the best at the gift that God gave me.”

There have been several sports podcasts from athletes this year that have mentioned that they’d rather have more money than a championship. A couple of players spoke on the topic; Jeff Teague on his “Club 520” podcast, and Gilbert Arenas on his “Gil’s Arena” podcast.

“It would suck to play the game of basketball and say you were never a champion, you were never the best in the world,” Jackson said. “$50 million is enough for people who came from nothing, we know how to make that work. But that goes to show you the people that struggle and the people that didn’t struggle, talking about ‘I’ll take $100 million and f— the championship.’ Nah, I’ll take the $50 million and the championship.”

A pair of former players who have won championships seemed to be backing up Jackson’s statement. Shaq reposted the video on his Instagram and so did Robert Horry, who said “Speak On It.”