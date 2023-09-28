Bow Wow said it’s all love between him and Romeo Miller.

On Sept. 25, Bow Wow posted a cryptic message on Instagram, calling out somebody he felt was being shady toward him.

“Ayo bro u a clown!” Bow Wow said. “Don’t come to my city and DM my DJ asking him what’s crackn in the city! You hit me! Now I know where we stand. You always been jealous of me.

“U always been 2nd to me in anything! I took your s— made it mine and now I own what I created. We gone start addressing all these fake weirdo s— you be on.”

Many fans instantly thought that he was talking about Miller, as the two blew up in the entertainment industry around the same time in their childhood. Both were known for being in front of the camera on TV and in movies, while also having a knack for making music. Not to mention, they both used to wear cornrows as kids.

Though there was a reason to speculate that Bow Wow was talking about Miller, he confirmed that his message was not about him.

I dont beef. I have mad love for rome. He know that. https://t.co/80VrqpTQM8 — Bow Wow (@smoss) September 26, 2023

There’s still a question of who Bow Wow was talking about in his message, but we’ll probably never know.