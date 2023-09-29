Both of Finesse2tymes’ girlfriends are allegedly pregnant at the same time

After breaking up with one of his three girlfriends, the remaining two partners of rapper Finesse2tymes are now pregnant, HipHopDX reported. Women Nia Love and FNG Shugga are currently expecting.

“She was [talking too much], got eliminated,” Finesse2tymes wrote in an Instagram caption, referring to the third girlfriend he recently broke up with. “I told you, don’t speak on what you saw.”

Finesse confirmed Shugga’s pregnancy on Facebook on Sept. 25.

“Mama, I need yo help!” Finesse wrote on Facebook, alongside shocked emojis, in a post that showed Shugga’s positive pregnancy tests.

“Uncle Elroy and Shugga have a creation on the way,” Shugga posted in her announcement. “Well, no headstand for me, but the party is still going on.”

Finesse2tymes first showed the world his three girlfriends following a public breakup with rapper Erica Banks, who publicly shamed his bedroom performance.

Finesse2tymes, a 31-year-old Memphis native, also has children from a previous relationship.

Shugga also got a tattoo of the rapper’s face on her thigh after thinking about it “for about a month.”

The rapper’s ex-girlfriend, formerly No. 3 in the love quad, fought with female Memphis rapper Gloss Up after she claimed Finesse2tymes slid into her DMs. Finesse said he sent those DMs before he dated his ex-girlfriend.