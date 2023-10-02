The gospel legend Erica Campbell is currently on tour for her third studio album, I Love You, which was released on Sept. 15. Some of tho artists featured on the album include artists such as Stevie Wonder, PJ Morton, D Smoke, and more.

Aside from her morning show, “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell,” the gospel great is a mother, actress, and the first lady of the California Worship Center that she owns and operates along with her mega-producer husband, Warryn Campbell.

Her latest single, “Feel Alright (Blessed)” is currently the No. 3 Gospel Billboard song in the country.

Campbell shared the overall message of the album.

What was it like working with Stevie Wonder?

I’ve known him for quite some time. He’s good friends with my husband. So just to be able to say, “Hey, do you want to be on the record?” but, he was really busy and it almost didn’t happen. We had gotten down to the wire and I was like, “Hey, call him and see.” Stevie Wonder was like he’s in this country and he’s in that country or he’s doing this and doing that. At the last minute, we were able to make it happen. I was happy to have him [be] a part of the record.

Now, I have been friends with PJ for a lot of years, and I have done something with him live on his last project. That was amazing. D smoke and I are both from Inglewood and of course, my family is. With the song, “Thank You, Thank You, Thank You, Thank You,” there’s so much gratefulness. There’s so much honesty and gratefulness, that it’s not always going to be alright and that’s okay. Every feature was blessed and I believe the album was blessed. I think it’s going to bless people; I really do.

What’s your favorite song on the project and what message do you want fans to take away from it?

Well, let’s start with the message. This record is my “I love you,” and it is my thank you. It is my appreciation. That’s what I love about doing these live events, these concerts, and conversations where I’m going around and I’m singing the music, but I’m also talking to the people like they’ve been rocking with me through all my phases and stages.

This record is my thank you. My favorite song could be, “I Love the Lord,” it could be, “Do You Believe In Love?”, or it could be “Feel Alright (Blessed). I’m just in a healthy place. I say healthy on purpose because everything isn’t always good, but I’m good. I’m good, even in the craziest of situations. I’m going to make it through. God’s going to give me the victory. He’s going to give me what to say. What I can’t say, He will say, He will open doors, and He will do things that I can’t do because I’m surrendered. You’ve got to surrender. This record is my release, so every song is special.