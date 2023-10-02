Tyrese is not backing down.

Singer and actor Tyrese is embroiled in a lawsuit with Joan Pendergrass, the widow of legendary musician Teddy Pendergrass. The legal action comes after Joan reportedly backed out of an agreement that would allow Tyrese’s production company, Voltron Entertainment, to develop a biopic about her late husband.

Voltron Entertainment alleges that after gaining initial approval from Joan, they invested approximately $450,000 into the project. The company claims Joan later withdrew her support, explicitly denying them the rights to a book and film about Teddy Pendergrass. Tyrese is now seeking at least $1 million in damages.

On September 29, Tyrese took to Instagram to express his commitment to the role, stating, “This has been 13-plus years in the making. This man embraced me when he was on this earth and shared with me, ‘No one can play me in my biopic but you, Tyrese. I’m sure of it.’ Hearing those words… put me under an unbearable amount of pressure, but I knew that I was born to play Teddy Pendergrass.”

The project gained attention in 2019 when Warner Bros. Pictures acquired the life rights to Teddy’s story, announcing that Tyrese would portray him in the film. At that time, Joan was also listed as an executive producer.

Teddy Pendergrass, an iconic figure in the music industry, passed away in January 2010 after a prolonged battle with cancer.