How singer Leela James’ new era is transforming her music

Leela James’ soulful melodies tell tales of love, heartbreak, and dreams. As she ventures further into her career, she showcases her expansive range through her latest releases, “Right Back In It” and “Thought U Knew.”

How would you describe the essence of your song “Thought U Knew””

[The song is] self-explanatory to me. [It’s about] you thinking you knew, and assuming I would just crumble. Often when people leave our lives, they think we’ll fall apart. But I’ve always had the ability to persevere. I stood strong before and will after you. It’s not only about personal relationships but also professional ones. The message is, no matter what, I’ll be alright because God’s got my back.

What inspired the creative direction for your songs “Right Back In It” and “Thought U Knew””

I’m motivated by paying homage to iconic Black films. While I don’t want all my videos to be like that, “Right Back In It” was influenced by Queen and Slim. “Thought U Knew” takes cues from Set it Off. Both are films I deeply admire. [With “Thought U Knew”], the vision was to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop. It featured Medusa, and it nods to Queen Latifah, capturing that cultural momentum. When Set It Off was released, its portrayal of women was a revelation. Queen and Slim is a modern-day classic, portraying Black love in a unique way.

Where do you see yourself now in your personal and artistic journey?

I’m wholly comfortable in my skin now. I’ve paid my dues in this industry. There might still be folks discovering my music, but I’ve been in this for a while. If you’re just getting to know me, welcome! I’m no longer in a space where I feel the need to prove anything. I’m content with who I am, and more importantly, I’ve learned the power of saying “no.”