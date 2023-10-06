Foggieraw tells artists who struggle to get streams to do this (video)

Foggieraw is one of the more unique voices in all of hip-hop. The Maryland rapper is a devout Christian but has garnered mainstream interest thanks to featuring artists in his work like Ari Lennox, Maiya The Don, and Kelow LaTesha. His biggest mainstream look, perhaps, has been when Alicia Keys cleared her song “You Don’t Know My Name” for his single “Psalm 62.”

His flow mirrors one of a poet over soulful beat selections with the topic often centering around love, much like fellow DMV rapper Wale. Foggieraw’s voice is unique and a breath of fresh air to the genre. With the new style has come many questions about his choice of language in his songs as a devout Christian, but he once rapped he wasn’t “religious” on “Gotta Get It.”

Now, Foggieraw has been featured as a rapper on Swizz Beatz’s cypher for the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards. Before the performance, he stopped and spoke to rolling out.

What is it like for you to be at the BET Hip-Hop Awards?

I feel great. I’m just happy to be able to represent what I represent here. It’s an honor for me.

A lot of your music speaks on the struggles and tough times people go through looking for love. What advice do you have for single Christians going through it right now?

Just stay on your path. Always be connected with God. Have a relationship with God, and everything always works itself out.

Thinking back to when you used to pray for 200 plays on Soundcloud and now see where you are, what do you want to tell the kids hoping to get at least 200 plays on a song?

Do it because you love it. If you’re chasing it for other reasons, I don’t have any advice for you. But if you do it because you love it, it always works.

You just walked in Europe, correct?

Yeah, I walked for Moncler.

What was that like?

You know [Shows off outfit]. Well, you know.