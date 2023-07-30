Alicia Keys’ son calls her out for wearing nipple pasties onstage (video)

Alicia Keys’ son was mortified that his mother would have the audacity to show her breasts to her audience, even though they would be strategically covered up most of the time.

The son of Swizz Beatz and Keys, Genesis, loudly protested his mother’s attire and let her know in no uncertain terms that it was an issue for him.

“[Are you] really gonna do this mom?” he asked, pointing to Keys’ heart-shaped stickers. “So everybody can see your boobs. I’ve never seen somebody do that.”

Keys explained that he’s never seen a woman wear nipple pasties because he’s just eight years old: “It’s not a big deal — it’s boobs. Everyone has boobs.”

The 42-year-old musical savant and mother of two had a laugh as she shared the awkward moment for her 26 million Instagram followers:

Meanwhile, Keys has returned to the forefront of music with a vengeance lately. In addition to going on tour, the Songs in a Minor architect has released five new live albums.

The albums, Inesquecível (“Unforgettable” in Portuguese) and Indolvidable (“Unforgettable” in Spanish) are part of these live albums that Keys recorded during her tour in South America and the United States recently.