Tasha K’s bankruptcy application rejected, has to pay up

Tasha K’s veritable desperate plea in her bankruptcy filing was reportedly rejected by a Fulton County judge in Atlanta, setting the stage for the famously stubborn blogger to fork over the bag she owes.

The Hip Hop Enquirer’s Dennis Byron delivered the news that the judge presiding over the proceedings has subsequently mandated that Tasha K fork over the nearly $4 million that she owes rap raven Cardi B.

Breaking! Federal bankruptcy judge has rejected #TashaK bankruptcy claim and has ordered her to pay #CardiB her millions — Dennis Byron (@MrDennisByron) October 7, 2023

The bombastic and blathering YouTuber and creator of the “UnWine With Tasha K” was found guilty of slandering Cardi B with a litany of unsubstantiated lies about the “WAP” rapper in recent years. This included show episodes where Tasha accused Cardi B of having a sexually transmitted disease, of engaging in prostitution, being a drug addict and a cornucopia of other wayward behavior.

A federal jury in Atlanta sided with Cardi B, agreeing that her character was defamed by Tasha and the judge subsequently ordered her to fork over $3.7M.

And now that she can no longer use the bankruptcy to shield herself from Cardi, Tasha had to pay up.

Fans, meanwhile, are laughing at Tasha now that she’s hunkering down in a financial corner with no place to go.

Breaking! Federal bankruptcy judge has rejected #TashaK bankruptcy claim and has ordered her to pay #CardiB her millions — Dennis Byron (@MrDennisByron) October 7, 2023

Yall gonna learn to leave cardi alone one way or another😭 pic.twitter.com/eSVEG0jdxA — 𝐒𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐧🫧 (@_sosobardii) October 7, 2023

Guess her little bankruptcy plan didn’t work 😂 pic.twitter.com/8iOni05aOg — cam (@cam_b_crypto) October 7, 2023