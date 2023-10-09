proclivity

Tasha K’s bankruptcy application rejected, has to pay up

Tasha K is out of legal excuses that would preclude her from paying Cardi B
Tasha K's bankruptcy application rejected, has to pay up
Blogger and YouTuber Tash K (Image source: Instagram – @unwinewithtashak)

Tasha K’s veritable desperate plea in her bankruptcy filing was reportedly rejected by a Fulton County judge in Atlanta, setting the stage for the famously stubborn blogger to fork over the bag she owes.

The Hip Hop Enquirer’s Dennis Byron delivered the news that the judge presiding over the proceedings has subsequently mandated that Tasha K fork over the nearly $4 million that she owes rap raven Cardi B.


The bombastic and blathering YouTuber and creator of the “UnWine With Tasha K” was found guilty of slandering Cardi B with a litany of unsubstantiated lies about the “WAP” rapper in recent years. This included show episodes where Tasha accused Cardi B of having a sexually transmitted disease, of engaging in prostitution, being a drug addict and a cornucopia of other wayward behavior.

A federal jury in Atlanta sided with Cardi B, agreeing that her character was defamed by Tasha and the judge subsequently ordered her to fork over $3.7M.


And now that she can no longer use the bankruptcy to shield herself from Cardi, Tasha had to pay up.

Fans, meanwhile, are laughing at Tasha now that she’s hunkering down in a financial corner with no place to go.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
Watch this video
What's new
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
ENTERTAINMENT
CULTURE
NEWS
BUSINESS
HEALTH
VIDEOS
SPECIALS