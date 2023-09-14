Cardi B takes Tasha K’s husband to court for her money

Cardi B has demanded that Tasha K’s husband appear in court to answer questions about his wife’s income as she continues on her legal campaign to collect on her $4 million judgment.

Cardi, 30, won a federal civil lawsuit against YouTube blogger Tasha K in January 2023 to the tune of $3.7 million and has been trying to collect her coins from the 41-year-old Tasha K ever since.

The “WAP” rapper, who se real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, is revving up her efforts to get her bag from Tasha — whose surname is Kebe — despite the fact that the blogger has filed for bankruptcy and claims she cannot afford to pay Cardi off.

However, Cardi does not believe Tasha and her husband have been completely forthcoming with her and the court. Therefore, according to legal documents obtained by RadarOnline, Cardi is demanding that Tasha’s husband, Cheickna Kebe, appear in court and divulge the family’s finances and assets, bank transactions, advertising income earned from Tasha’s blog, and all communications she had with the IRS.

Cardi reportedly believes that Tasha and Cheickna Kebe have circumvented the court’s mandate to pay Cardi, and instead have diverted hundreds of thousands of dollars to a bank or banks in Africa.

According to RadarOnline, Cardi’s legal team is demanding information on “Debtor’s direct or indirect income streams through Social Media Platforms or through wire transfers, cash payments or transfers via applications such as PayPal, Zelle, Venmo or CashApp or any other manner for designed for transferring funds to Debtor or at Debtor’s direction to third parties.”