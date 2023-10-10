Kevin Gates shockingly spits in a pregnant fan’s mouth during concert

If rap has a “Shock Jock”, Kevin Gates would definitely be him.

Over and over the Baton Rogue, Louisiana native has proven that he isn’t shy about much and has no problem letting his freak flag fly for all to see.

While kicking off his Only The Generals tour in Portsmouth, Virginia over the weekend, Gates invited a very excited female fan to the stage who wasted no time in giving him verbal confirmation that he could “do whatever you want” before things went from 0-100.

Gates then walked the visibly pregnant young lady over to sit in a waiting folding chair at mid-stage before standing behind her and giving her instructions to lean her head back and stick out her tongue. When the fan follows his instructions, he leans in closer and spits directly into her mouth to the roar of the shocked crowd.

A number of “ewws” and groans can be heard in the video circulating on social media, but it doesn’t appear the young woman was repulsed by the act.

Of course, Gates’ fans know this latest incident is just par for the course for the “Broken Love” rapper as he has never been shy in sharing his out-there proclivities. At the start of this year, during an interview on the “Fancy Talk Show” podcast, he revealed that he enjoys drinking his girlfriend’s urine.

“I love for a woman to p— in my mouth. That’s beautiful,” Gates said. “I had a woman p– in a cup while we were driving and I drunk it because it was nothing — I was so infatuated with this woman to where it was just nothing about her that was nasty. And then, she’s super clean. She like me. She drink nothing but water all day, so, her p– ain’t got no taste.”

Something tells us there will be more jaw-dropping moments to come.

Gates and his “Only The Generals” tour are scheduled for dates across the country through the rest of the year before wrapping up in Greensboro, North Carolina on Dec. 15.