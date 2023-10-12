MTV award-winning rapper Latto is letting it be known that her career is not a gimmick.

The Atlanta artist recently shut down a narrative created by critics on social media. The rumors suggest that Latto may be an industry plant.

She quickly “Put It On Da Floor” saying her rap career was not something that happened overnight.

“I’ve been doing this since a kid. I get real love and respect from the greats for that,” Latto posted on Twitter. “I came up before social media, I handed out mixtapes, I did open mics and talent shows, etc.”

Latto continued to list her career stats and also mentioned how long she’s been in the game.

“I worked very long and hard to be here,” Latto said. “Being relevant since 16 years old is not easy or common.”

I been doing this since a kid & I get real love/respect from the greats for that.. I came up before social media I handed out mixtapes, did open mics & talent shows, etc I hate when y’all say this.. I worked VERY long & hard to be here. Being relevant since 16yo is not easy or… https://t.co/qqioh274Fy — BIG LATTO (@Latto) October 11, 2023

The rapper known for the hit songs “Big Energy,” “Sunshine” and “B—- from Da Souf” was just 16 years old when she appeared on the reality television series, “The Rap Game.”

The show produced by Jermaine Dupri and Queen Latifah gave rappers a chance to showcase their talent with the chance of winning a record deal with So So Def.

Latto ended up winning the show but rejected the record deal because they did not offer her enough money, according to an interview she had with VladTV.

Since 2016, Latto has remained relevant and continues to rise.

Fans had different opinions about the “industry plant” chatter below.

Calling latto a industry plant is kinda crazy 🫤 — KASH DIESEL🥷 (@BlancoKashio) October 12, 2023

Latto is def an industry plant 🌱 lmaooo idc idc — LitaLuv ❤️ (@LitaaLuv) October 11, 2023