Kim Kardashian shares travel beauty tip

Kim Kardashian will use a facemask when flying in order to replenish her skin.

The 42-year-old TV star has a very full schedule due to her filming commitments and business responsibilities – which includes running shapewear brand SKIMS – which means that she is time poor when it comes to her skincare regime.

Kardashian – who has just launched her own skincare line SKKN BY KIM – will take any opportunity for look after her complexion and is happy to pamper herself on a plane with zero embarrassment.

“I love to mask when I’m traveling, on the plane or at the hotel as part of my prep when I feel like my skin is looking a bit dull, so that I have that fresh, ‘I just received a facial’ look before any big event,” she said in an interview with PEOPLE magazine.

Sometimes, Kardashian will have as little as 10 minutes for her skincare regime but she will take any time she can get and it’s a necessary routine she has taught her four children, North West, 10, Saint West, seven, Chicago West, five, and Psalm West, four.

“It’s definitely nice to have a moment of self-care — even when I’m busy, I always make time for my skincare routine, especially at night. Taking care of your skin is such a vital part of my self-care routine, and I hope to instill that philosophy of always making that time for self-care in my children. It’s so important to make that time for yourself, for your mind, body and spirit,” said the curvaceous beauty who raises her kids with ex-husband Kanye West.