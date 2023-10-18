This week’s talk around the NFL wasn’t about Taylor Swift. It still wasn’t about the actual football, either.

The week’s viral story came from Southern California when a female Los Angeles Chargers fan was shown on-screen multiple times during the team’s Monday Night Football game, intensely cheering the home team against the Dallas Cowboys.

The fan’s name is Merrianne Do, and she confirmed she isn’t being paid.

“My kids are like, ‘Mommy, this is how you are at my flag football game, why do they think you’re getting paid?'” Do told TMZ Sports. “I’m like, ‘I know, but they don’t know me.'”

Then, an older photo of her, showing the same enthusiasm and wearing a Minnesota Vikings jersey with face paint, surfaced on the Internet.

“I grew up in Minnesota before moving to California almost 20 years ago,” Do told TMZ Sports. “I don’t think you have to be a single-team fan. I love my Chargers and I’m not gonna deny my Vikings. At the end of the day, yes, I’ve been a Vikings fan, I’ve been through that journey as a Vikings fan and still am, but I’ve been here in LA for the past 20 years.

“To anybody that thinks this is paid, I am not paid. I’m still eating my ramen noodles.”