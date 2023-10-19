Will Smith says marriage has been brutal and beautiful

Will Smith’s marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith has been “brutal and beautiful.”

The King Richard actor surprised his estranged wife — who recently revealed they had secretly separated seven years ago — on stage at the Enoch Pratt Free Library at her alma mater, Baltimore School for the Arts, on Wednesday, Oct. 18 and vowed to “support” her for the rest of her life.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Will said: “I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me. We have had a very, very long and tumultuous [relationship]. We call it ‘brutiful.’ It was brutal and beautiful at the same time.”

Will branded their relationship a “sloppy public experiment in unconditional love” and insisted he was happier than ever.

As emotional Jada covered her mouth with her hand, he said: “As I stand here before you today, I am happier than I’ve ever been in my entire life. I have achieved every single thing I have ever wanted in my entire life. There is not one thing left that I desire in this world — all of the awards, all of the money, the family — [I have] everything I’ve ever dreamed.”

The 55-year-old actor thanked the Girls Trip actress for supporting his career and raising their children, Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22, as well as his son Trey, 30, who shares with first wife Sheree Zampino, telling the audience his dreams were “largely built on the foundation of Jada’s sacrifices.”

“Can you show up and love somebody for the rest of your life, even when you don’t agree with them? Jada is the best friend I have ever had on this planet and I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life,” he added.

Despite Jada’s revelation about their separation, the Worthy author revealed earlier this week they are “working very hard” to repair their marriage.

“We are working very hard at bringing our relationship, yes, bringing our relationship back together … back to a marriage again. Husband-wife marriage for me, for my healing process. I came into that with very specific ideas, right? Very specific ideas that were blocks. … He can’t be this perfect idealized husband. I have to be able to accept him for the human he is. He accepts me for the human that I am, and we want to love each other there,” Jada said on the “Today” show on Oct. 16.