“Versace” was one of the first songs that put Migos on the map, and having Drake featured on the remix took it to another level.

In an interview with “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Offset shared how he learned that the song was gaining a lot of traction.

“I was incarcerated when my song popped, and then Drake got on my song,” Offset said. “I was in a jail cell one day, and they doing count at six in the morning. I’m up and [the guard is] singing my song as he do [sic] count.

“The whole time I’m in there, I’m not telling people what’s going on because I really don’t know what’s really going on,” Offset said. “I just know we was [sic] in motion but I’m in jail. My mind’s everywhere, I’m in a bad space, and the guard doing [sic] the count and he [sic] singing, ‘Versace, Versace, Versace.’ As he walked off, he’s singing the song. I’m like, ‘Yo, what the f—?’”

That’s when Offset made a call and somebody told him that Drake was on the song. From there, he started experiencing an increase in fandom while he was in jail.

“I had a visitation thing,” Offset said. “You can have six visits in one day, 30 minutes apiece, and I had my mom on there, and I had some girls I was dealing with, but they weren’t coming. All of a sudden, they like, ‘You got six visits.’ I’m like, ‘I got six visits?’ That’s when I was like, ‘Oh s—, this s— is crazy.’ That was my first taste of it.”