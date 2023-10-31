Clark Atlanta’s 40 Under 40: Angel Williams, entrepreneur

Angel Williams is the president of The Shine Firm, a philanthropic consulting and management firm that specializes in connecting business owners, community-based organizations, professional athletes, and corporations. As a Philanthropy Agent®, she spends countless hours mastering plans to strengthen the infrastructure of nonprofit organizations and building bridges to impact communities through events and outreach.

Born and raised in Hollywood, Fla., Angel has the ability to adapt and excel in any environment, which is exemplified in her proven track record of success guiding clients to discover, plan and execute their philanthropic visions. Angel currently resides in Tampa, Fla., with her son and enjoys reading, traveling and mentoring. She vows to continue to allow her passion to drive her.

Her relentless work ethic, selflessness, and loyalty continue to “shine” through her life and her legacy-building work empowering executives. Williams was honored at Clark Atlanta University’s second annual 40 Under 40 Young Alumni Achievement Awards.

Briefly describe what you do and the area in which you work.

I work with individuals to develop philanthropic goals and navigate philanthropy. The Shine Firm is the premier firm that builds bridges between organizations and high-net-worth individuals to transform communities. I work in the financial services and nonprofit industry.

What has been your biggest career high and your biggest career low?

My biggest career high was obtaining my first stock donation for charitable endeavors for a client. My biggest career low was firing a contract employee after months of onboarding and training.

What inspires you to show up at work every day?

My great-grandfather’s legacy inspires me every day. Knowing the history of my great-grandfather’s commitment to be an entrepreneur and community leader despite having only a third-grade education. He owned multiple businesses and drove other citizens to the polls during segregation.

What is the most important lesson you have learned in your career?

The [most important] lesson I learned in my career was it is okay to include self-care while leading an organization or business. I learned you cannot pour from an empty cup.

What are essential skills for future entrepreneurs, business leaders, and innovators?

It will be essential for every business leader to learn generative AI. Artificial intelligence is proven to be efficient and has reduced costs in many sectors. As a result, there will be more robots to work with humans to perform different daily tasks.

If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be?

If I could change the world, I would require every person to give back — commit at least five hours per week to help those in need. I know firsthand how a small act of kindness can go a long way.

What advice would you give someone who wants to follow in your footsteps?

I would tell them to find their passion and work towards it. I wholeheartedly believe that it makes a difference in your emotional, mental and physical well-being. “Working hard for something we don’t care about is called stress; working hard for something we love is called passion.”