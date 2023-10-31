Alicia Hailey Daniels, a native of Bloomfield, Connecticut, graduated magna cum laude from Clark Atlanta University in 2006. One month later, she was accepted into the illustrious Director’s Guild of America Training Program for Assistant Directors in Los Angeles.

Her career began on television shows such as “ER” and “Criminal Minds.” Daniels also has worked on the dramas, “Cobra Kai,” “The Haves and the Have Nots,” “P-Valley,” “If Loving You Is Wrong,” “Greenleaf,” and the feature film Creed, just to name a few. Throughout Alicia’s fast-paced career, she has gained varied experience working with several studios such as Warner Bros, Universal, Shondaland, Netflix, TPS, Sony, TBS, BET, ABC Family, CBS, ABC, OWN, Lionsgate and NBC.

Daniels is an active member of the Directors Guild of America. She also works for Shondaland and Netflix as the program director for the Producers Inclusion Initiative. Her pride and joy are her husband, son, daughter and her entire supportive family, especially her mother.

Daniels was honored at Clark Atlanta University’s second annual 40 Under 40 Young Alumni Achievement Awards.

Briefly describe what you do and the area you work in.

My job is to manage all the elements that are needed to make a TV show or film. A few of the things that I am responsible for are: hiring and negotiating deals with the crew, ensuring that the project stays on budget, following union rules/guidelines, and ensuring that the cast and crew are paid accurately and on time. Moreover, I created a series of workshops called The Assistant Directors Team Workshop, where I assist others with invaluable knowledge to help them get started or elevate their careers in the TV [and] film industry.

What inspires you to show up at work every day?

It is important to show my children what hard work can ultimately bring you. We say daily affirmations and we complete our affirmations by saying, “I can do anything I put my mind to.” In order for them to believe the affirmations that we say, I am inspired to live that life as well so that I can set a great example for them.

What is the biggest lesson you have learned in your career?

The biggest lesson that I have learned in my career is that everyone’s intentions may not always be pure. You must constantly use discernment when deciding who or what to trust. … When they meant it for bad, God meant it for good. I am blessed to have turned my challenges into my triumphs.

What advice would you give someone who wants to follow in your footsteps career-wise?

Your dreams really can come true if you work diligently on making your dreams a reality. Opportunities may not always come when you are ready, but if you stay ready and prepared, then you won’t have to get ready when the opportunity presents itself.