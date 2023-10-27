Shari Jones, attorney

Shari Jones is from San Francisco. The movie Drumline inspired Shari to attend Clark Atlanta University, where she graduated as valedictorian. Shari attended Western Michigan Thomas M. Cooley Law School and met her law school sweetheart, now husband, Justin Jones. Justin and Shari won first place in the Law School’s Annual Negotiation Competition; they have been partners ever since. Shari’s greatest gift is motherhood. She has a 2-year-old genius, Jaxon Titan Jones. Shari’s life motto is, “With faith, the word ‘impossible’ cannot exist.”

Jones was honored at Clark Atlanta University’s second annual 40 Under 40 Young Alumni Achievement Awards.

Briefly describe what you do and the area you work in.

I have spent the last ten years of my legal career being a prosecutor. I used to take criminal repeat offenders to trial and request [that] the defendants be sentenced to years in prison. Now, I lead a diversion unit, what we call the land of second chances. It allows eligible defendants an opportunity to reroute their path toward a positive direction.

What has been your biggest career high and your biggest career low?

My biggest career high thus far is closing an infamous drug house in Atlanta and giving the mother of the victim who was murdered on the property the verdict. My biggest career low was having a witness get amnesia while testifying on the stand.

What inspires you to show up at work every day?

My 2-year-old son, Jaxon Titan Jones. I want him to grow up proud of me, as I grew up proud of my mom. Her determination and work ethic motivated me to always be and do my best.

What is the biggest lesson you have learned in your career?

The biggest lesson that I have learned in my career is [to] not beat yourself up for making a mistake, give yourself some grace, remember that you are human, and apply what you learned the next time.

What other role models do you look up to in different industries and why?

Issa Rae and Angela Bassett, because I admire their talent, dedication, and passion for the fine arts. I consider them to be unique and great examples of Black Girl Magic.

If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be?

If I could change one thing about the world, I would make it [so] that everyone has a spiritual relationship with God.

What advice would you give someone who wants to follow in your footsteps career-wise?

The advice that I would give someone who wants to follow in my footsteps [is] I would tell them to make their own. The world already has a me; what it needs is a you, and no one can be better at being you than you. And career-wise, as a prosecutor, be the light that you want to see. Someone once told me that I am too happy to be a lawyer. Your career choice should bring you joy, not take it away.