Clark Atlanta’s 40 Under 40: Narissa Lee, PepsiCo procurement director

Narissa Lee is a risk assessor who seeks ways to improve value and reduce risk at every juncture of the supply chain. She enjoys identifying future trends to influence change while priding herself on developing people and creating safe spaces for candid collaboration.

In her current role as a Procurement Director at PepsiCo, she has developed global contracts across a multi-year glide path through unprecedented supply constraints. Narissa also leads Diversity Recruiting, where she pays it forward for individuals seeking their next career opportunity.

Narissa holds a B.A. in Business Administration from Clark Atlanta University and an M.B.A. from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. She loves to zip line and try new foods, and her bucket list includes participating in a flash mob.

Lee was honored at C.A.U.’s second annual 40 Under 40 Young Alumni Achievement Awards.

Briefly describe what you do and the area you work in.

Every day, millions of people purchase canned beverages to enjoy with family and friends. For that to occur, cans need to be made, purchased, filled, and then distributed to our favorite retailers. I manage the process of purchasing the cans and getting them to plants to fill with your favorite beverages. I am the Director of Can Supply Procurement at PepsiCo, and I’ve developed global contracts across a multi-year glide path through unprecedented supply constraints.

What did your career path look like?

I am a Procurement professional with many years of experience assessing risk and finding value in supply chains. Post graduating from the illustrious C.A.U. with a degree in Supply Chain and Finance, I moved to Charlotte, N.C., where I worked for Bank of America in Procurement, managing various categories. After a few years, I decided to attend graduate school, earning my M.B.A. Post-graduation, I took a role at PepsiCo, which is my current chapter.

What does a typical day look like for you?

Supplier meetings, team ways of working sessions, strategy reviews, [and] future path planning. No day is the same, which I enjoy.

What is the biggest lesson you have learned in your career?

Be authentic. Take the time to reflect on what inspires and motivates you. Identify where you thrive the most and the people that help to bring the best out of you. We spend so much time working; make sure you’re smiling most of the time. That doesn’t mean there won’t be difficult moments; [you’ll] just be better equipped to navigate them when you are in the right environment with supportive people. You have to show up authentically to find the right fit.

What advice would you give someone who wants to follow in your footsteps career-wise?

Show me someone content with mediocrity, and I’ll show you someone destined to fail. Always operate in excellence and push yourself to embrace the challenges ahead. The opportunities that exist for us today are due to the sacrifices from many generations before us. Don’t waste this blessing; do your best and take advantage of every resource available to you.