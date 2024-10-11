Alex Villanueva shares how INROADS changed his life

Alex Villanueva is a real life testament to what INROADS provides. He sat with rolling out to discuss his journey as a cybersecurity consultant at Ernst & Young (EY) and the significant role of the INROADS program in shaping his career.

Why is Hispanic Heritage Month important to you?

Hispanic Heritage Month, for me, is a month of reflection. It’s a month of gratitude. There’s a lot of people that put me in positions that I never thought I’d be until today. And it’s all thanks, in part, to where I come from. I’m Puerto Rican, and so I definitely wear that on my sleeve. I let people know that I’m proud of where I come from.

How has INROADS benefited you and benefited your career?

INROADS has accelerated my career. I don’t think I would be in the position that I am today if it wasn’t for INROADS. I work at Ernst and Young. I’m a cybersecurity consultant. INROADS gave me a lot of professional polishing that I needed. They also connected me with mentors and the importance of networking. I wouldn’t have landed this career without them; this was my first spot right out of school. There’s also so many INROADS alumni, and it’s just an instant bond, instant brotherhood. They support you, someone to speak to, even though it’s inclusive to everybody.

What are some things INROADS provides?

So, the INROADS’ largest resource that it offers is the resource of networking. At an early age, INROADS helps teach students the art of networking. It teaches students how to dress the part. It teaches students how to polish their resume. And as long as you follow their formula, their bread and butter of success, they can help connect you through a pipeline of different potential clients that they have and match you with different career skills that allows you to take these different positions or possibly intern with these organizations.

What is the length of the INROADS program?

Yeah, so you can start with INROADS as early as your senior year of high school. I actually started INROADS when I was a college senior, and so I wish I heard about it a lot sooner. Everyone always jokes that when you get an internship, you feel like you’re the richest person in the world. When you’re a student, it means so much to be able to actually start making a little bit of money. Also, understanding what it is to feel that early on success as a student just motivates you to want more. So, yeah, INROADS is extremely beneficial, not only from a financial perspective but also the lifelong relationships that you’ll make throughout your journey within those programs.

What is your advice to anyone looking to join?

Make sure that you’re not too prideful. Because a lot of people are. Sometimes, I don’t know if the word ashamed is the correct word, but they are not willing to take constructive criticism and not willing to take advice on how to navigate certain situations or even situations within [their] early career. As long as you’re able to be okay with not knowing everything and being okay with being a sponge and learning from others, you’ll have the opportunity to really improve.