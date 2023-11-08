Boosie in trouble: offering $5K to locate his ankle monitor that ‘slipped off’

Boosie Badazz may face severe legal consequences after he says his ankle monitor “slipped off” during his flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles. He is pleading with the public to help locate the leg bracelet and is offering a substantial reward for its return.

I WAS ON DELTA FLIGHT 0501 SEAT 8c COMING FROM ATLANTA TO LA N MY ANKLE MONITOR CHARGER SLIPPED OFF MY LEG it’s EITHER N ATLANTA AIRPORT R LAX ‼️CAN U PLEASE BRING IT BACK TO ME 5k CASH Reward 💯im not trying to get n trouble smh SEND YOUR CONTACT N PICS OF THE CHARGER TO MY… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) November 7, 2023

The Baton Rouge renegade rapper was ordered by the court to wear an ankle monitor after federal agents caught Boosie with a gun in his waistband while filming a video that he uploaded to Instagram.

Boosie was subsequently arrested outside a San Diego County courthouse and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. He was jailed for several weeks before being released and ordered to wear a leg monitor.

The “Wipe Me Down” rapper has developed a pattern of losing his valuables of late. Back in October, he offered a $10,000 reward for anyone who could locate and return his all-white diamond chain.

Later in the month, Boosie returned to X (formerly Twitter) to inform his fans that he said he lost another diamond chain, which came off while he was dancing to a Missy Elliott track at a recent Atlanta Hawks game.

“My chain came off at the game cash reward who ever [sic] give it back to me,” he wrote in a tweet. He has since deleted the post, probably because it included his phone number.