Boosie in trouble: offering $5K to locate his ankle monitor that ‘slipped off’

Boosie is pleading with the public to help keep him from going back to jail
Boosie (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Jamie Lamor Thompson)

Boosie Badazz may face severe legal consequences after he says his ankle monitor “slipped off” during his flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles. He is pleading with the public to help locate the leg bracelet and is offering a substantial reward for its return.

The Baton Rouge renegade rapper was ordered by the court to wear an ankle monitor after federal agents caught Boosie with a gun in his waistband while filming a video that he uploaded to Instagram.


Boosie was subsequently arrested outside a San Diego County courthouse and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. He was jailed for several weeks before being released and ordered to wear a leg monitor.

The “Wipe Me Down” rapper has developed a pattern of losing his valuables of late. Back in October, he offered a $10,000 reward for anyone who could locate and return his all-white diamond chain. 


Later in the month, Boosie returned to X (formerly Twitter) to inform his fans that he said he lost another diamond chain, which came off while he was dancing to a Missy Elliott track at a recent Atlanta Hawks game.

“My chain came off at the game cash reward who ever [sic] give it back to me,” he wrote in a tweet. He has since deleted the post, probably because it included his phone number.

