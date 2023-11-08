Mariah Carey teases new music after recording with choir

Mariah Carey has new music on the way.

The “We Belong Together” hitmaker has been penning new tunes and teased that one song features a choir.

“There is new music on the horizon. I’ve been working the past three, four weeks on just writing new songs,” she told “Good Morning America.”

“Yesterday, we were in the studio working on something with a choir, working on a new song. So it’s exciting,” she added.

Carey ‘s last studio album was 2018’s Caution. However, she has since featured on a slew of songs, including the hit 2022 remix of Latto’s “Big Energy” with DJ Khaled.

Meanwhile, the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” hitmaker is set to embark on the “Merry Christmas One and All!” tour of the U.S.

Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson recently revealed she is keen to pen a song with Mariah Carey.

The “Since U Been Gone” singer accidentally snubbed the 54-year-old star when the “Hero” hitmaker made a 2018 appearance on “The Voice” as an adviser, and, having regretted her “stupid” gaffe ever since, Clarkson hopes she’ll get a second chance at a potential collaboration.

“She knows I adore her because I’ve run into her several times, and she’s probably got me on some security list to keep me away. I did something stupid … She came on ‘The Voice,’ and we were working together, and sometimes I say everything that’s in my brain, and I shouldn’t do that,” Clarkson said on “The Tonight Show.”

The “Stronger” hitmaker recalled how they complimented one another’s songwriting abilities, but when Carey suggested they pen something together, Clarkson accidentally turned her down.

“I walked away, and my friends were like, ‘Do you realize you just told Mariah Carey ‘No?’ That’s not what I meant. I meant the best writing for me does not come out in that scenario. I’m usually alone. Any time you see my name on a song, I wrote it, usually, alone,” she laughed.

Host Jimmy Fallon then asked his guest: “You would love to write a song with Mariah Carey?

And she confirmed: “I would love to … I love you, Mariah Carey.”

The 41-year-old talk show host revealed the very first song she ever performed in front of people was Carey ‘s “Vision of Love.”

“I would love to say I was brave and bold. I was just stupid. I just love the song,” she reflected.