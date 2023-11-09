On Nov. 22, a late Compton, California, rapper will be receiving his flowers.

Eazy-E is set to be honored with a street being renamed for him. The city of Compton is renaming Auto Plaza Drive South to “Eazy Street” during a special event that’s open to the public.

Lil Eazy-E, the late rapper’s son, shared gratitude that his father is receiving this honor.

“To hear our father Eric ‘Eazy-E’ Wright is being honored during the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, it’s a testament to his impact and legacy in the genre,” he said. “His contributions to hip-hop music and the entertainment business and culture continue to be recognized and celebrated, and we are truly grateful.”

“We will continue to make sure our father’s charitable contributions will continue to be our goal through our nonprofit, the Eric Wright Foundation. We truly appreciate the honor,” he said.

Considered the “Godfather of Gangsta Rap,” Eazy-E was a founding member of N.W.A., which was the beginning of a new era of rap music. On March 26, 1996, Eazy-E died from complications related to AIDS.