New music Friday: Lil Tony, Brandy, PinkPantheress, Meek Mill, Rick Ross

Here are some of the top new releases for the week of Nov. 10

A lot of new music dropped the week of Nov. 10. Here are some of the releases.

Lil Tony Official released “Looseleaf” a week before the release of 2 Sides 2 Every Story.


YouTube video

Brandy released Christmas With Brandy.

PinkPantheress released her album, Heaven Knows, which features Ice Spice, Central Cee, and Rema.


Rick Ross and Meek Mill released Too Good To Be True.

Chris Brown released 11:11, which features Future, Davido, Lojay, Maeta, Fridayy, and Byron Messia.

Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz released “Long Story Short” a week before their next collab project.

YouTube video

YoungBoy Never Broke Again released Decided 2, which featured Rod Wave.

Lola Brooke released Dennis Daughter, which features Coi Leray, Nija, French Montana, Bryson Tiller, Latto, and Yung Miami.

Jack Harlow released “Lovin’ On Me.”

YouTube video

T-Pain and Snoop Dogg released “That’s How We Ballin.”

YouTube video

Tierra Whack released “Chanel Pit.”

YouTube video

Kodak Black released When I Was Dead.

Da Beatminerz and KRS-One released “Seckle.”

YouTube video

Kari Faux recently released “GEMINI+/H-TOWN.”

YouTube video

BBG Steppaa released “Just Because.”

YouTube video

Lakeyah released “No Hesitation.”

YouTube video

Korean artist B. I released Love or Loved Pt. 2, which features James Reid, TYTAN, and Agnez Mo.

YouTube video

Josh X released “MONEY UP.”

YouTube video

Mikey Polo released Anarchy.

Lou released “No Distractions,” which features Loui.

YouTube video

Albee Al and Money Man released “El Presidente.”

YouTube video

RealRichIzzo released “Switch Up,” which features Icewear Vezzo.

YouTube video

The soundtrack for the second season of “Kingdom Business” came out.

Tay B released “YSL Woody,” which features BabyFace Ray.

YouTube video

Big Moochie Grape released “Workin.”

YouTube video

Boza released Barco de Papel.

Leo w3ST and DommOrElse released “@ The Function” in recent months.

YouTube video

K Camp released the music video for “Spin The Block.”

YouTube video

Cory Ard, Canon, and Shepherd released “Loud.”

YouTube video

A.I. The Anomaly released “Hekima.”

YouTube video

Kham released “BOSSA NOVA.”

YouTube video

Nolly released “Grace and Glory.”

YouTube video

Avi released “4AM.”

YouTube video

Ariel Fitz-Patrick released “God Love.”

YouTube video
