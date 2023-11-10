A lot of new music dropped the week of Nov. 10. Here are some of the releases.

Lil Tony Official released “Looseleaf” a week before the release of 2 Sides 2 Every Story.

Brandy released Christmas With Brandy.

PinkPantheress released her album, Heaven Knows, which features Ice Spice, Central Cee, and Rema.

Rick Ross and Meek Mill released Too Good To Be True.

Chris Brown released 11:11, which features Future, Davido, Lojay, Maeta, Fridayy, and Byron Messia.

Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz released “Long Story Short” a week before their next collab project.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again released Decided 2, which featured Rod Wave.

Lola Brooke released Dennis Daughter, which features Coi Leray, Nija, French Montana, Bryson Tiller, Latto, and Yung Miami.

Jack Harlow released “Lovin’ On Me.”

T-Pain and Snoop Dogg released “That’s How We Ballin.”

Tierra Whack released “Chanel Pit.”

Kodak Black released When I Was Dead.

Da Beatminerz and KRS-One released “Seckle.”

Kari Faux recently released “GEMINI+/H-TOWN.”

BBG Steppaa released “Just Because.”

Lakeyah released “No Hesitation.”

Korean artist B. I released Love or Loved Pt. 2, which features James Reid, TYTAN, and Agnez Mo.

Josh X released “MONEY UP.”

Mikey Polo released Anarchy.

Lou released “No Distractions,” which features Loui.

Albee Al and Money Man released “El Presidente.”

RealRichIzzo released “Switch Up,” which features Icewear Vezzo.

The soundtrack for the second season of “Kingdom Business” came out.

Tay B released “YSL Woody,” which features BabyFace Ray.

Big Moochie Grape released “Workin.”

Boza released Barco de Papel.

Leo w3ST and DommOrElse released “@ The Function” in recent months.

K Camp released the music video for “Spin The Block.”

Cory Ard, Canon, and Shepherd released “Loud.”

A.I. The Anomaly released “Hekima.”

Kham released “BOSSA NOVA.”

Nolly released “Grace and Glory.”

Avi released “4AM.”

Ariel Fitz-Patrick released “God Love.”