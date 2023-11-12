Bounce back season; Sha’Carri Richardson strikes gold again

According to Fox4, The world’s fastest woman, Sha’Carri Richardson, now has a Dallas ISD track named after her. The high school track at John Kincade Stadium was officially dedicated to the world-renowned sprinter on Friday morning, Nov. 10. The Dallas Independent School District (ISD) Board of Trustees and others celebrated Richardson’s journey.

JUST ANNOUNCED: November 10, 2023 is officially Sha'Carri Richardson Day in Dallas! pic.twitter.com/GZBJ4yjIQ9 — Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) November 10, 2023

“I see that little girl who stood right here at Kincade. I told my mama I wanted to be great. I told my godparents I wanted to be better. I told my family I want to take care of them,” Richardson said. “Being right here in that moment, [I’m] able to look back and see that I’m able to do that and more. I don’t want to stop.”

Richardson, an eight-time state champion, ran track at David W. Carter High School but reportedly graduated from Kathleen Joy Gilliam Collegiate Academy with 50 college hours. “It makes me feel very, very proud. Not just of the athlete, but of the whole person,” said Richardson’s high school principal, Gayle Ferguson.

The world champion faced adversity everywhere when she was banned from the Tokyo Olympics due to testing positive for marijuana but found a way to overcome it.

“I did have a moment that could have crushed me beyond measure, but in that moment, I chose better. I chose to be wiser. I chose to allow that moment to build me,” she said.

The athlete further stated that her biggest role models are Wilma Rudolph and Flo-Jo due to their “overcoming adversities and moments where they felt as if they were defined by the world.”

On Friday, Nov. 9, she urged students to stay true to themselves. “I’m so honored, I will try not to cry,” Richardson said. “I’m excited to continue to inspire my city because Dallas is the best.”

We be vibinnnnnn with the fastest woman in the world. 🔥

. @itskerrii pic.twitter.com/uma8qjiLax — Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) November 10, 2023

The City of Dallas later declared Nov. 10, as Sha’Carri Richardson Day. “Dallas, Texas. We not back, we’re better,” Richardson said according to a Fox4 report.