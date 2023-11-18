Tyler, the Creator clarifies ‘deepthroating hot wings’ comment

Tyler, the Creator took to social media to clarify his opinion on the current state of music journalism. In an interview with Nardwuar at his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles, Tyler said he wanted to see more interviews during an artist’s rollout to discuss the art as opposed to trending topics.

“We need to get back to talking about music,” Tyler said. “We need to stop going f——- going sneaker shopping or f—— deepthroating hot wings for an hour. Talk about your album, talk about your music, talk about the 15 songs that you guys have spent time getting mixed and mastered, put your heart into, produced and did all these things. Now, when the album comes out and it sells two copies, everyone’s confused, but it’s like they don’t want to talk about the music or the album, they’d rather go f—— go eat chicken wings and go sneaker shopping.

“So I hope that, overall, every musician gets to a point where they sit and speak about their music, the music that they love and the conversation about music just comes back.”

Two popular online shows Tyler is referring to are “Sneaker Shopping With Complex” and “Hot Ones.”

After his thoughts went viral, Tyler put out a statement on social media to clarify his feelings.

“I could’ve said one of the podcasts/outlets that really pushes the more negative stuff, but in that moment, I didn’t,” Tyler wrote. “So [“Hot Ones” host] Sean [Evans], you didn’t really deserve the energy that comes off. [It] wasn’t my intention, although ‘deep throating chicken’ sounds hilarious to me.”

Evans responded to Tyler.

“‘Deep throating chicken’ is a funny turn of a phrase,” Evans commented. “As always, a lifetime open invite to the show. We’ll talk about music.”

Tyler also took the time in his interview to give Chaka Khan and Mary J. Blige for their renditions of “Sweet Thing” and shared his belief that music should be released on Tuesday again instead of Friday, so fans can listen to music more intentionally throughout the week, as opposed to in passing throughout a weekend.