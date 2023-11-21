President Joe Biden joins social media app Threads

President Joe Biden has joined Threads.

The world leader has signed up to the relatively new Meta-owned social media networking site that allows users to post text, images, and videos.

In his first post on the app, Biden, 81, admitted times are “challenging” for the US and the world but said he sees a positive future ahead.

“Folks, it’s President Biden. You’re hearing from me today from a new platform, but my message to you hasn’t changed: Right now, we face an inflection point – one of those challenging moments in history where the decisions we make today will determine decades to come. But I don’t see a dark, dismal, divided future for America. I see an America about to take off. I’ll continue doing everything in my power to meet this moment – and keep you posted along the way,” he wrote.

At the time of writing, Biden has amassed 1.8 million followers on the app.

Vice President Kamala Harris, and the second gentleman, Douglas Emhoff, have also joined.