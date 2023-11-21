Trevor Noah’s new post: ‘The Daily Show’ projects

Since departing Comedy Central’s The Daily Show late last year, Trevor Noah has kept busy on his worldwide stand up comedy tour, Off The Record, but now the Johannesburg native is readying a few new projects.

While on the road for his Off The Record tour, Noah put together a new standup special for Netflix called Where Was I. The hour long special filmed at Detroit’s Fox Theatre will drop on Dec. 19. The set finds Noah sharing his recent travel stories and comical experiences with other cultures. It was something he alluded to missing in his announcement of leaving The Daily Show last year.

“I spent two years [of the pandemic] in my apartment, not on the road, and when I got back out there again, I realized that there’s another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring,” Noah said. “I miss learning other languages, I miss going to other countries and putting on shows, I miss being everywhere and doing everything.”

Another project in the works for Noah will have him executive producing and narrating a five-part documentary series called “The World According to Football” for Showtime Sports.

The series will highlight a different country each episode (America, Brazil, France, Qatar and United Kingdom) and the connection between the culture of soccer and other global issues such as LGBTQ+ and Women’s rights, mental health, income inequality, labor rights and more.

Along with Noah in producing the project are Day Zero Productions, Mainstay Entertainment, and Gotham Chopra’s Religion of Sports Productions,

“This may be the most important project we’ve ever produced,” Chopra told The Hollywood Reporter. “Not just because we got to collaborate with Trevor Noah and a team of brilliant creatives, but also because this show is so on brand for us. Sports – and in this case specifically football/soccer – is a language through which we get to explore some of the most critical issues of our time…Also – in case you missed it – we got to work with Trevor Noah!!”

“The World According to Football” is set to premiere on Showtime and Paramount+ on December 1.