How we know that Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa are dating

Both have emerged from high-profile splits
Dua Lipa attends THE 61ST ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 10 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT; 6:00-9:30 PM, live MT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ÃÂ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Despite their protestations to the contrary, marquee entertainers Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa are behaving like they are immersed in a romance.

The comedy talk show host and the blockbuster songstress relayed that they are “just friends.” But they were seen cuddling up and locking lips in the Manhattan borough of New York on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.


According to the Daily Mail, the two were captured on camera emerging from Miss Lily’s, a Jamaican restaurant in the East Village, and kissed in the street before going their separate ways.

“They were quietly sat away from everyone else at restaurant. It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal. They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs,” The Daily Mail reported from an onlooker.


Both have emerged from high-profile breakups after longterm relationships. Noah, 38, finally broke up with actress Minka Kelly after an on-again, off-again relationship that lasted two years. Lipa, 27, also dated for two years with Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid. They went their separate ways in November 2021. 

The news comes just days after Noah announced that he is resigning from the hit Comedy Central show “Daily Show” after seven years.

