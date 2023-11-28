Shannon Sharpe shoots his shot at Megan Thee Stallion in vulgar way (video)

ESPN host Shannon Sharpe made a strong play to get with rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion and he added spice to the conversation.

Sharpe, an NFL Hall of Famer and legend at the tight end position, is a part-time analyst on the popular “First Take” and hosts his equally favored podcast “Club Shay Shay.” On another podcast, “Nightcap with Unc and Ocho,” the ex-receiver got into a sexually provocative conversation with fellow receiver-icon, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, the former husband of reality star Evelyn Lozada.

Johnson joked how Megan Thee Stallion might be a little too much for him. Sharpe quickly retorted by saying, “My grandfather used to say they can look down longer than you can look up,” while joking about the difference in height. “But hey, I’ll have her stretched out like a quarter to three,” Sharpe said while laughing.

Ochocinco registered shock on his face and then fell out laughing from Sharpe’s surprisingly blunt response. But Sharpe was undeterred and continued, saying that he loves how the “WAP” singer has “Barry Sanders knees” and added that he only has three ways to go about his business: “deep, hard and continuously.”

The affable Ochocino also tried to play matchmaker with Sharpe and other celebs, imploring him to date reality star Kim Kardashian, which Sharpe declined.

Later, when Sharpe was tracked down by “TMZ,” Sharpe elaborated on why he’d never date Kardashian.

“Kim has enough going on,” he told the outlet. “She’s an outstanding businesswoman [with] what she’s been able to do. That family is amazing, but I got too much on my plate. She has too much on her plate and plus I’m too private of a guy. I don’t want to live a public life.”

“I’m gonna figure out who gave her my number because we don’t travel in the same circles. I think she’s amazing in what she’s been able to do. I’m happy for her, but I’m good.” He also clarified that, just because he’s not interested in Kardashian, doesn’t mean he’s not open to dating in general. “I’m not gonna say that, but right now, my focus is on my media company and trying to do the best that I can with that. So, right now, that gets most of my attention,” he explained.