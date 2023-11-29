Nardo Wick reacts after entourage knocks fan out (videos)

Rap star Nardo Wick spoke out after his entourage was videotaped brutally knocking out a fan on the street who was seeking an autograph, and the victim’s mother is screaming for justice.

The clip that has gone viral shows the man approaching Nardo Wick after the “Who Want Smoke?” emcee performed at the Skye Club in Tampa, Florida, on Monday, Nov. 29. Suddenly, the man was punched repeatedly by two members of Wick’s crew until he fell back on the concrete unconscious.

Immediately following the beatdown, Billboard reports Wick can be heard telling the two men to “chill.”

The damage, however, had been done. Hip Hop DX obtained the police report that states the man, George Obregon Jr., suffered a severe concussion and brain hemorrhaging. He is currently listed in “critical but stable condition” at a local hospital.

The Tampa Police Department said in a statement that they are “interested in speaking to anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information that would assist in identifying the suspects,” according to Billboard.

The victim’s mother, Michelle Obregon, is incensed and demanded immediate justice during an impassioned profanity-laced statement on Facebook.

“I want everyone to see what these mutherf—– did to my son!!!!! And at no point was he aggressive and at no f—ing point did he show any sign of harm,” she railed.

“My son wanted a stupid f—ing picture with his favorite artist!!! And this is what he gets!!! I am sick to my stomach to think about how this could have turned out!!!! Please help me share this. Please. Help me get justice for George Ogredon Jr.”

Not long thereafter, Nardo Wick appeared on his two-million-strong Instagram page to convey his regrets and say resolutely that he does not tolerate that type of behavior.

“I don’t condone what happened to my fan George after my show in any type of way, I expressed to him and his mama how sorry and concerned I was that it happened to him, multiple times before anything was even posted or on the internet,” Nardo stated.

“I sent his mama my number instantly the night it happened. I was even gon’ make a post to try to find out who he was before his mama text me. I can’t control another grown man’s actions, I ain’t know that was gon’ to happen, and I was mad when it happened. I tried to stop it as u can see in the video, and if somebody got the longer video you can see how mad I was. I love and appreciate all my fans and don’t condone what happened at all dat s— ain’t gangsta or cool in no type of way.”

