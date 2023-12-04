An online debate has started around Beyoncé‘s latest film.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is screening in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, South America, and the Caribbean, according to Sony Music. The production was written, directed, and produced by the international superstar herself, but one of the countries it’s screening in is Israel.

Some fans aren’t happy about the decision to screen it in Israel because of the country’s current deadly battle with Palestine over land in Gaza. In an AlJazeera Dec. 3 report, more than 700 Palestinians were killed in Gaza within 24 hours. According to Time, nearly 7,000 people were killed in October alone in Palestinian attacks. Protestors against Israel have called for public boycotts of KFC, Starbucks, McDonald’s, Burger King, and Puma for their connections to the country. Before the Renaissance movie came out, fans questioned whether or not they should still support it due to the Israel screening. In the opening weekend, Israelis showed up to theatres with pride.

And just like that, Break My Soul is Israelis new fight song 😒 pic.twitter.com/O0BUlHyldc — SimplySimone (@simoneumba) December 2, 2023

Many people have directly called Beyoncé out for her decision and silence about the decision.

“Beyoncé is not your friend,” TikTok user @PeoplesOracle posted. “She ain’t in this struggle. Class is a differentiating factor in the folks who see that their class is being used against them will try to conceal their differences just like you do. They know they’re not one of you, but you’re the one who’s confused. You think they’re one of you.

“They sing a little song about working a job. Beyoncé ain’t never had to sell her labor to an employer in her life, and if she did, she got an advance of $8 million.”

June 22, 2022 – Beyoncé is not your friend. Wealth hoarders perform class solidarity with us because it disarms us. We give them our money & make them our gods instead of seeing their hoarded wealth as a threat. Israel's money is dirty genocide money. But not for Beyoncé. pic.twitter.com/AOGa5OhBWf — Dayna Lynn Nuckolls (@PeoplesOracle) November 27, 2023

Some people have a much simpler opinion on the matter.

“Oh, just shut up,” @camshai posted on X. “Stop looking to celebrities to bring peace in the Middle East. It’s not their responsibility.”