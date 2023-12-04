NBA YoungBoy responds to Joe Budden calling his music ‘trash’

NBA YoungBoy isn’t afraid to go at anybody who talks about his music, including Joe Budden.

On “The Joe Budden Podcast,” Budden expressed how he felt about YoungBoy’s music, and it wasn’t good.

“Am I ready to do this? That n—- is trash. He’s horrible, he is really bad,” Budden said. “That thing happened with him where when he was out, the label pushed the button and did some YouTube s—, so all the little kids had to come to the gathering and tell you about how great he is and how many views he has and all of that. Now that the label is backed up, we got three to four of those projects while he’s been in Utah on house arrest.”

Joe Budden calls NBA Youngboy’s music trash pic.twitter.com/z2twFRhRJm — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 3, 2023

The next day, YoungBoy responded to Budden on social media — and his clapback wasn’t good, either.

“The last thing I dropped was Decided 2, and my album is still in the top 10 p—- a– n—-,” YoungBoy said. “Don’t speak on me, I don’t play that s—. Don’t rat on me either, you p—- a– b—-.

NBA youngboy responds to Joe Budden and tells him to come to Grave Digger mountain to talk to him. pic.twitter.com/ldRGEAL87q — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 4, 2023

“You stupid dumb b—-, your d— don’t even get hard no more clown a– n—-,” YoungBoy said. “Ain’t no sabotaging me, b—-. F— wrong with that n—-, man. Don’t rat on me b—-. And I don’t want to argue with your b—- a–. B—- you do all them interviews, come on Grave Digger Mountain and talk to me n—-, if you can’t do that you b—- made shut your f—— mouth.”

After going on his rant, YoungBoy then posted a picture of Decided 2 at No. 9 on an album chart. Budden has shown on numerous occasions he isn’t shy about giving his opinion on artists’ music. Just ask Drake and others.