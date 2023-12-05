Drake fires back after Metro Boomin shades him

If Drake has proven one thing over the years, it’s that he is not above responding to people who throw rocks at his throne.

Over the weekend, hitmaking producer Metro Boomin posted then deleted a comment directing shade at the 6 God on X, formerly Twitter, when debating with fans about the streaming numbers of his latest project, Heroes & Villains, versus the streaming numbers of Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss.

In response to a tweet claiming Heroes & Villains has been streamed 3.7 billion times over the last year and is still getting more than double the streams of Her Loss, Metro noted, “Yet Her Loss keeps winning rap album of the year over H&V.”

“Proof that award shows are just politics and not for me,” he continued. “Idc about awards honestly, the true award and REWARD is knowing that the music I spend so much time on brings joy to people’s everyday lives.”

Drake then hopped on Instagram stories, and in true Drizzy fashion, said a lot with a little. With a simple quote from Jay-Z’s “Heart of the City (Aint No Love)” Drake wrote, “D—. little mans, I’m just tryin’ to do me/ If the record’s two mil, I’m just tryin’ to move three.”

Despite the back-and-forth, the two have had a working relationship over the years, with Metro producing a number of songs for Drizzy including “Jumpman,” “Knife Talk” and even a song on Her Loss titled “More M’s.”

Some fans are speculating that on top of the talk of streaming numbers, Drake may still feel a way after Metro left him off of the Heroes & Villains song “Trance” with Travis Scott and Young Thug. In an interview with DJ Drama, Metro explained that while the verse Drizzy contributed was “cool,” he really felt the song didn’t need anything else.

“I was in the studio with Drake one time because we were gonna do some stuff for my album,” Metro recalled. “He just wanted to hear some songs from my album, and then he heard that one. He really wanted to get on it, but I was letting him know that it was really just done for real. I was really just set on how it was. I was like, ‘Bro, I ain’t trying to sell you no dream. I’m locked in where it was.’ He had hit me and was just like, ‘Let me see if there’s anything you could add to it.’ He was like, ‘If you don’t like it, then whatever.’ ”

“He did some stuff. A couple parts was cool, but like I just felt like just even with like Slime verse and Trav verse and the outro — it wasn’t just no room,” Metro said. “It wasn’t nothing personal … I just ended up using the original, and I guess the other one just leaked or something.”